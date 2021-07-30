New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Rajya Saha on Friday passed the Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to create the post of 'non-executive chairman'.

The Upper House passed the Bill after a brief discussion amid protest and sloganeering by the Opposition.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, who was presiding over the proceedings, asked Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to move a motion for consideration of the passage of the Bill, amid the Opposition's protest.

The Bill seeks to amend Section 4 of the Coconut Development Board Act, 1979, and provides for the appointment of a non-executive chairman, a chief executive officer and an ex-officio joint secretary to the Government of India, in-charge of the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, as member of the board.

The Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021, provides for the appointment of six members instead of the existing four members.

While participating in the debate, Muzibulla Khan of Biju Janata Dal, who was the only member to speak on the issue, said the coastal states such as Odisha should be given priority and have a member into it.

"Odisha has a coastal line of around 480 km and is backward and frequently faces cyclones," he said adding that "the state should have a representation into the board".

After that, the deputy chairman said that as no member has given their names, he was calling the minister for his reply on the Bill.

While replying to the debate, Tomar said the aim of the amendment is to develop the coconut area, extend facilities and increase the income of the farmers.

Some protesting members objected, but the deputy chairman said they have not submitted their names for debate.

"You have not submitted your name. If you want to speak, please immediately go back to your seat. I am interested, I will give it," he said adding that if they want a division, even then he is agreed for that but for that, they would have to return to their seats.

The opposition party members were protesting inside the well of the House over the Pegasus snooping controversy, farm laws and price rise.

The Bill was passed by a voice vote amid the protest and sloganeering by the Opposition after Tomar's short reply.

Immediately after that, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till Monday 11 am. HRS hrs

