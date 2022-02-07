New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned for an hour after paying homage to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu read out an obituary reference after which MPs stood as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Dense Fog Engulfs Parts of North India; Temperature Fluctuations to Continue in Pune.

He adjourned the proceedings for an hour thereafter.

The iconic singer passed away on Sunday in Mumbai.PTI ANZ

Also Read | India Reports 83,876 New COVID-19 Cases, 895 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Recovery Rate at 96.19%.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)