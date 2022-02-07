A Western Disturbance is forming near the Western Himalayas, due to which there may be rain and snowfall in the hilly areas. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), severe cold day conditions will prevail over parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours. Along with this, dense fog will also remain in many areas of these states.

Dense fog engulfed many parts of the national capital this morning with the minimum temperature recorded at four degrees below normal. While the maximum temperature can remain up to 25 degree Celsius. There will be foggy conditions in Delhi for two days while there may be light rain on February 9. At the same time, minimum mercury may increase in Chandigarh as well. According to the weather forecast, the minimum temperature can be 8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature can be 20 degrees Celsius. Whereas in Lucknow, Bareilly, Gorakhpur and Bahraich, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, visibility was 25 to 50 meters due to dense fog in the morning.

A cyclonic circulation is persisting over the southern parts of Kerala. Due to this, light rain may occur in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Apart from this, there is a possibility of rain in parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh of East North India. Weather Forecast: Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi And Other Parts of North India; AQI in 'Moderate' Zone in The National Capital

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be light cold in Madhya Pradesh for the next 24 hours. But after two days a change in temperature can be seen. According to meteorologists, the temperature will continue to rise for the next one week, while there will be a slight coolness in the morning and evening. The minimum temperature in the capital Bhopal today i.e. on February 7 is estimated to be 9 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature can be 26 degree Celsius.

Talking about the weather of Jammu and Kashmir, the minimum temperature of Jammu is expected to be 7 °C and the maximum temperature is 19 °C. Apart from this, the minimum temperature of Leh is expected to be minus 14 degrees and the maximum temperature is minus 2 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of rain here. Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Conditions To Persist In North-West India; Wet Spell Over North-East States

At the same time, today's minimum temperature of Rajasthan's capital Jaipur is expected to be 10 degree Celsius and maximum temperature is expected to be 25 degree Celsius. Apart from this, the minimum temperature of Lucknow can be 9 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature can be 24 degree Celsius. In Bihar's capital Patna, today the minimum temperature will be 12 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 18 degrees Celsius.

Weather will be clear in Uttarakhand today. The minimum temperature of Dehradun can remain up to 9 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature can be up to 21 degree Celsius. At the same time, parts of Himachal Pradesh will remain cloudy today. The minimum temperature of Shimla can go up to 3 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature can go up to 13 degree Celsius.

