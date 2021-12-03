Ghaziabad, Dec 3 (PTI) Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has been shortlisted for the 21st Century Icon Awards given annually by London-based Squared Watermelon company, a BKU leader said on Friday.

The award will be presented on December 10, BKU's Uttar Pradesh vice-president Rajbir Singh said.

"I am not going to London to take this award because I am busy with the protest," Tikait told PTI over the phone.

He said he will accept the award when all the farmers' demands have been met.

