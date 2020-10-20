Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Speaking about the functioning of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister (CM) Bhupesh Baghel-led government, former CM Dr Raman Singh compared the state government to 'Ravan'.

"This government is self-absorbed, this trend is seen only in Navratri. This is a trait of Ravan. These are ego-centric powers. The power of Durga in the form of public condemns it," said Singh.

Speaking about the State Working Committee meeting, the BJP leader said, "Various programmes of the Central government will be discussed. We will make a strategy to tell about the failure of the Congress government for almost two years by visiting village to village. None of the sections is satisfied with this government."

"Farmers or youth no one is satisfied. We will discuss these issues," he added. (ANI)

