Ramban/Jammu, Jan 14 (PTI) The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will complete by Friday evening the construction of a bailey bridge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, which has been closed for traffic since Sunday after a portion of the road in Ramban district caved in.

BRO officials said on Thursday that 40 per cent of the work on the 120-foot-long bridge near Kela Morh in Ramban district has been completed.

They said BRO personnel are working day and night despite harsh winter to help resume traffic on the crucial highway connecting the twin capital cities of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have put all the resources available for completing the bridge. The work is continuing on a war footing as all men and machinery have been put to use. We are sure that by Friday evening the bailey bridge will be completed and ready for traffic," Brigadier I K Jaggi, the chief engineer who is monitoring the construction work at the site, said.

Ramban District Development Commissioner Nazim Zai Khan also monitored the construction of the bailey bridge and repair work on the highway.

He said traffic would resume on the national highway within 2-3 days.

A portion of the highway sank near Kela Morh in Ramban district after a concrete retaining wall of a bridge collapsed on Sunday evening.

