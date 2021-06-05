Jammu, Jun 5 (PTI) A rape accused was arrested on Saturday after a two-year hunt from Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Ravinder Kumar alias Rahul went underground after a case under section 376 (punishment for rape) was registered against him at Domana police station here in 2019, a police official said.

"An input was received about the presence of the criminal in his home town Reasi and subsequently he was arrested by a special police team," he said.

The official said further investigation is underway.

