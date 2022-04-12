New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) A two-member team of the apex child rights body NCPCR will visit the family of a minor girl who was allegedly raped and subsequently died in Nadia district of West Bengal, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The team headed by the NCPCR member secretary will visit Nadia from April 13-15 to understand the status of inquiry in the matter and interact with family members as well as relevant stakeholders, the statement added.

"In this regard, directions for submitting an inquiry report is already given to SP (Superintendent of Police), Nadia," the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said.

The girl was allegedly raped at a birthday party in the residence of a local TMC leader on April 4. She bled to death later that night, according to her parents who lodged a police complaint on April 9.

Two persons, including the TMC leader's son, have been arrested in the case so far.

