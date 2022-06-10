Navsari (Gujarat) [India], June 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the development in Gujarat, saying that the "pride" of Gujarat is the rapid development of the state in the last two decades.

PM Modi participated in the 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan' in Navsari on Friday.

Also Read | OnePlus 10T May Come Powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset: Report.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "The rapid development in the state during the last two decades is the pride of Gujarat, development for all and a new aspiration born out of this development. The double engine government is sincerely carrying forward this glorious tradition."

Before taking over as the Prime Minister in 2014, PM Modi has the distinction of being the longest serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.

Also Read | NEET-PG 2021 Counselling: Supreme Court Turns Down Plea for Extra Round for NEET-PG 2021 Counselling, Says 'Can't Compromise Medical Education'.

According to PM Modi, the government, in the last eight years has given importance to the upliftment of the poor.

"In the last eight years, following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, our government has laid the utmost emphasis on the welfare of the poor, on providing basic facilities to the poor," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 3,050 crores in Gujarat on Friday.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, these projects will help in improving the water supply in the region, along with boosting connectivity and enhancing the ease of living.

Later in the day, he will inaugurate AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital in Navsari. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)