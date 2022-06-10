On Thursday, it was reported that the c is in the works and has been codenamed Project Ovaltine. Now, a tipster, Max Jambor, has claimed that the Ovaltine might be the OnePlus 10T smartphone and not the OnePlus 10. In addition to this, the tipster has also revealed that it will not pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. OnePlus 10 Launch Likely To Take Place Soon, Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

Another tipster Abhishek Yadav has tipped that the OnePlus 10T 5G might come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. OnePlus is yet to tease the OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10T. When Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, it revealed the list of brands that will soon launch a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powered smartphone, and OnePlus was on the list.

Though nothing more is known about the OnePlus 10T, it is expected to come with several upgrades over the OnePlus 10 Pro. The last T-Series smartphone that OnePlus launched was the OnePlus 8T in 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2022 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).