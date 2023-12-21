Dibrugarh, Dec 21 (PTI) Assam forest department officials have seized over 500 'Channa Barca' fish valued at Rs 4.5 crore from Dibrugarh airport while being smuggled to Kolkata on Thursday, a forest official said.

Acting on a tip-off, forest personnel seized the consignment of the endangered fish locally known as 'Cheng garka' and apprehended the vehicle's driver who had brought it to the airport, divisional forest officer BV Sandeep said.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates Various Tourist Attractions at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad (See Pics).

'Channa Barca' fish falls under the protected category, listed in Schedule 2 of the Wildlife Protection Act.

It is a rare species of snakehead fish, endemic to the Upper Brahmaputra river basin in northeastern India and Bangladesh.

Also Read | India Aims To Commission New Research Station Near Maitri Station in Antarctica by 2029, Says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

In 2014, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) had assessed the fish as critically endangered in Bangladesh.

The seized fish will be released back into the river, Sandeep added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)