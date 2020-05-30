India News | Rawat Congratulates PM on 1st Anniversary of Second Term

Dehradun, May 30 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first anniversary of his second term in office, saying he has emerged as a world leader during the period.

Giving Modi credit for abrogation of Article 370, ban on triple talaq and paving the way for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya without letting any tension break out, Rawat described them as "fruits of the prime minister's firm leadership".

Also Read | COVID-19 Doubling Time Improves to 15.4 Days from 13.3 Days: Health Ministry.

Rawat said the strategy adopted by Modi to battle the coronavirus pandemic has also been successful in containing the disease and saving lives.

He also gave Modi credit for the Citizenship Amendment Act, Kisan Samman Yojana, pension for small traders and the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

Also Read | DMRC Closes Metro Services for Commuters Until Further Notice: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 30, 2020.

"The prime minister has to work for four more years. I am sure under his effective and strong leadership, the country will prosper economically and earn a new international identity," Rawat said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)