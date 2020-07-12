Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 12 (ANI): The recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Rajouri district has been detected through contact tracing and most of them have a travel history, said Rajouri tehsildar Mohammad Rafiq Choudhary on Sunday.

"For the past 2 or 3 days, the number of cases is increasing in the district (Rajouri). A lot of cases are being detected through contact tracing. Maximum cases are people with travel history," Mohammad Rafiq Choudhary told ANI.

Choudhary's comment comes in the backdrop of the sudden rise in the coronavirus cases in Rajouri, which has lead to the imposing of complete lockdown in the district.

Meanwhile, the principal of Government Medical College (CMO) Rajouri Dr Kuldip Singh said that full precaution is being taken to collect samples in the whole district.

"With full precaution, we have been sampling in the whole district. Several people with travel history were detected with COVID-19. A spike of COVID-19 cases was witnessed after samples were sent on July 7/8," said Dr Kuldip Singh.

"Due to the recent spikes in cases, the district administration has announced complete lockdown and marked the red zones," he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 10,156 COVID-19 cases and 169 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir due to coronavirus. (ANI)

