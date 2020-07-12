New Delhi, July 12: Among the lottery results 2020 out today i.e., July 12, Sunday, will be of lottery Sambad sold in Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland, and Kerala lottery. Those who have purchased the lottery tickets can check their results online. The results will be announced on the official website at lotterysambadresult.in. The first result will be out at 11:55 am for Sikkim Sambad lottery, West Bengal's lucky draw will be declared at 4 pm, the Nagaland lottery results will be announced at 8 pm.

The Sunday lottery results in Sikkim is called "Dear Love Morning". West Bengal's Sunday Sambad Lottery is known as "Dear Banglashree Ichamati". In Nagaland, Sunday's lottery is called "Dear Hawk Evening". The lottery sambad ticket costs Rs 6 and carries the first prize of Rs 1 crore.

Apart from Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland, lottery results for Kerala "Pournami RN-436" will be announced. The Kerala lottery results can be checked on keralalotteries.com. The lottery results for Assam, which is conducted by the 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)', will be announced today.

