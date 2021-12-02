New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The Indian Railway Warehouse Workers Union on Thursday demanded that its members be recognised as rail workers, and provided pension benefits, free rail passes to work up to 100 km, free medical treatment in railway hospitals and free education for their children.

The union raised the demands at a workers' convention held at the Hatia Community Hall of the Railways on Thursday.

Also Read | Redmi Note 10S 8GB RAM + 128GB Variant Launched in India.

"Warehouse workers are deprived since the British rule. They are not paid their dues, they have no fixed clothes, no provision of drinking water, no toilets, no resting place. They work tirelessly and rest with a towel in the slipper under wagons," it said in a statement.

The union also said that based on their labour, the railways makes considerable profit, yet it has no record of the workers.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Punjab, Harayna, Delhi & West UP Likely to Receive Rainfall on December 5.

"Therefore, our demand is that the names of the workers should be registered in the railways, and they should be considered as railway workers. We also demand that every worker be given a specific dress code. They should be given retirement pensions, identity cards, free rail passes to work up to a distance of 100 km, free medical treatment in railway hospitals. Let their children get free education. If a worker loses his job or dies due to illness, a job should be arranged for a family member," it said.

The union further demanded that sheds should be provided with drinking water facilities, toilets and resting area for its workers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)