Shimla, Nov 23 (PTI) A record 22 coronavirus fatalities in a single day were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, raising the death toll to 551, officials said. Twelve deaths were reported from Shimla, three each from Mandi and Kangra, two from Bilaspur and one each from Kullu and Solan, according to date provided by the Health Department.

Of the deceased, fifteen were men and seven women of the age group between 37 and 80, it stated.

The state also reported 454 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 34,782.

A total of 785 patients recovered from the disease on Monday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 27,518.

Twenty-three people have migrated out of the state, the Health Department said. The state currently has 6,680 active COVID-19 cases.

