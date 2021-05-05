Itanagar, May 5 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload of Arunachal Pradesh rose to 19,192 as the state reported its highest ever single-day spike of 234 new cases, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The Capital Complex region recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 65, followed by Lower Dibang Valley (26), Anjaw (23), Lower Subansiri (19), Papumpare (18), East Siang (14) and Namsai at (12), State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the new cases, 199 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 18 through RT-PCR and 17 through TrueNat method, he said, adding that 54 fresh patients have symptoms of the coronavirus infection.

At least 138 people were cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 17,501.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stands at 91.19 per cent.

The death toll remained at 59 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,632 active cases, the SSO said.

The Capital Complex region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 466, followed by Lower Dibang Valley (296), West Kameng (137) and Papumpare (126).

The administration in the state capital has imposed a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am from May 1 to contain the spread of the disease.

Altogether, 4,67,378 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 3,827 on Tuesday, the official said.

Meanwhile, the government has deferred the roll-out of the immunisation drive for those in the age group of 18 to 44 years from May 1, as the state was facing some "technical" issues, he said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 2,64,250 people have been inoculated since the beginning of the vaccination programme in January.

