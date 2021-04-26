Jaipur, Apr 26 (PTI) Rajasthan on Monday recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 84 and maximum number of cases with 16,438 coronavirus cases in a single day, taking the number of fatalities and cases to 3,685 and 5,30,875, respectively.

The number of active cases also increased to 1,46,640, according to an official report.

Deaths were reported from Jodhpur (15), Udaipur (12), Jaipur (11), Bikaner (6), Kota (5), Sikar (4), Pali, Jhalawar (three each), Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Nagaur and Rajsamand (two each) besides deaths reported in other districts.

A total of 3,80,550 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state so far.

