Chandigarh, Aug 18 (PTI) Haryana recorded the highest single-day jump of 896 novel coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 48,936 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 557 with seven more fatalities, the Health Department said.

There are 7,081 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state and number of recoveries rose to 41,298 with 688 more people being discharged, according to the bulletin.

Four out of the seven new fatalities were from Karnal, while one death each was from Faridabad, Panipat and Rohtak, it said. On Monday, there were 12 more coronavirus deaths and 887 infections in the state.

Out of the 896 new COVID-19 cases, 116 were from Panipat followed by 99 in Faridabad, 98 in Gurgaon, 95 in Karnal and 81 in Rewari.

Sixty-three more people were afflicted with the disease in Ambala, 55 in Rohtak, 44 in Yamunanagar districts, 43 in Panchkula and 33 in Kurukshetra (33), the bulletin said.

The recovery rate has risen to 84.39 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.14 per cent, according to the bulletin.

As many as 8,67,458 samples have been sent for testing. The positivty rate is 5.68 per cent,, while the tests per million population stands at 34,219, the department said.

Six police personnel, working in the DGP office at police headquarters in Panchkula, have also tested positive, following which a decision was taken to shut the office on Wednesday and Thursday as a precautionary measure, officials said.

No officer in the police headquarters has tested Covid-19 positive so far, the officials said, adding that all protocols and guidelines were being followed.

