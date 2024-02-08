Guwahati, Feb 8 (PTI) The Kaziranga National Park has registered a record 1,79,573 tourists with an estimated revenue earning of Rs 4,58,77,639 during the last three months of the current tourist season which began in mid-October, a park official said on Thursday.

The tourist flow was affected during the last two pandemic years, but this year there has been an upsurge of visitors with both travellers and wildlife enthusiasts visiting the park, particularly during the holidays, the official added.

Also Read | India Space Mission: India Plans 30 Space Missions Including 'Commercial and Non-Commercial' in Next 14 Months From Indian Spaceport in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, Says Report.

In 2021-22, 2,55,676 tourists visted the park generating a revenue of around Rs 5,49,78,055 while in 2022-23, 3,26,924 people visited the park generating a revenue of around Rs 7,76,07,566.

During the tourist year 2023-24, the Central and Western ranges were opened for tourists in mid-October and the other two ranges were opened in late November. The park is likely to be closed either by end of April or early May with the onset of monsoon.

Also Read | White Paper on Indian Economy: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tables White Paper on Economy in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, rich biodiversity, and iconic inhabitants like the one-horned rhinoceros, Kaziranga has emerged as a top-choice destination for families and wildlife aficionados, the official said.

Tea tourism, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore the region's tea culture, has also been started in the area from February and this new initiative is aimed to showcase the beauty of the area long with providing an immersive experience in the art of tea production.

The authorities have also taken up several innovative initiatives like Kazir Ronghangpi Tales, which is an immersive programme to honour the cultural legacy and narratives of Kaziranga and its surrounding region, cycling in Kohora, Panpur jeep safari and boat safari in Biswanath Wildlife Division, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)