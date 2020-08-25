Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the state is more than 3.5 times the number of active patients.

" 2,190 patients discharged today. Gratifying that number of recovered patients in Assam is more than 3.5 times the number of active patients. Total Discharged Patients: 73090. Active Patients: 19274," Sarma said in a tweet.

As per the health bulletin of Assam, there are 92,619 COVID-19 cases in the state including 73,090 discharged, 19,274 active patients, 252 deaths and 3 migrated.

India's total count of COVID-19 cases stands at 31,06,348. (ANI)

