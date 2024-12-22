New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that registration for 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana' and 'Sanjeevani Yojana' will begin across the national capital from tomorrow.

Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi, said that the registration for the Mahila Samman scheme that will provide women living in the national capital with Rs 2,100 per month will start from tomorrow.

Also Read | Varanasi Shocker: Bullion Trader, Son Shot at by Assailants in Uttar Pradesh; Attackers Flee With Bag Containing Jewellery.

"You don't have to form a queue anywhere. We will come to you (for the registration process). We have formed teams across Delhi. We will help the women register for the scheme and provide them with cards," Kejriwal said in a press conference.

The registration for the Sanjeevani scheme which will take care of the medical treatment for senior citizens above the age of 60 will also start from tomorrow.

Also Read | Shubhra Ranjan IAS Study Fined INR 2 Lakh by Central Consumer Protection Authority for Misleading Advertisement Regarding Results of UPSC CSE 2023.

"We had also announced Sanjeevani Yojana under which the Delhi government will bear the cost for the treatment of senior citizens above the age of 60 at private or government hospitals," Kejriwal said.

He said that the two schemes can benefit 35 to 40 lakh women and about 15 lakh elderly.

"Our team will go door to door and register for Sanjeevani Yojana and Mahila Samman Yojana. For this, it is necessary to have a Delhi voter card. You can go to the website and check whether your vote has been cancelled or not," the AAP convener added.

Earlier, Kejriwal on Saturday announced the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship for the higher education of Dalit students. He stated that under this scholarship scheme, the Delhi government will cover the expenses of Dalit students after they gain admission to top universities across the world.

Government employees from the Dalit community can also avail of this scholarship, he added.

Addressing a public event, Kejriwal said, "I want to ensure that no person from the Dalit community is deprived of higher education, for this, I am announcing the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship. Now any student from the Dalit community who wants to study in top universities across the world, the Delhi government will bear their expenses after the admission of the students...This scholarship will also be applicable to government employees from the Dalit community."

He added that this scholarship is a response to BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who disrespected Dr BR Ambedkar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)