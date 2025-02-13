New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The USIBC's mission to promote energy innovation and collaboration between the US and India has been evident throughout the India Energy Week event and the outcomes of these discussions "reinforce our commitment" to driving sustainable solutions for a cleaner future, said a senior official of the Council on Thursday.

The remarks by US-India Business Council (USIBC) Managing Director Rahul Sharma comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Washington to hold talks with President Donald Trump to shore up bilateral cooperation.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election 2025: JD(U) Leader and Current CM Nitish Kumar To Be NDA Face Again for Upcoming Vidhan Sabha Polls, Say BJP Sources.

The US Chamber of Commerce's USIBC concluded a dynamic business delegation to the third India Energy Week, noting its growth as one of the largest global energy event, advancing discussions on further strengthening the India-US energy trade and investment partnership, the USIBC said in a statement.

India Energy Week event is being held here from February 11-14.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: Suspecting Infidelity Man Gouges Out Wife's Eyes, Injures Her Private Parts After She Refuses To Give Phone in Shivpuri; Investigation Underway.

"USIBC's mission to promote energy innovation and collaboration between the US and India was clearly evident throughout the event. The outcomes of these discussions reinforce our commitment to driving sustainable solutions for a cleaner and more secure energy future," Sharma was quoted as saying in the statement.

In a roundtable with Union Minister Hardeep Puri, the stakeholders noted how India and the US could navigate shifts in the global energy ecosystem together, it said.

"The discussion touched on energy security, diversification, the role of gas in India's energy transition, technological innovation, AI in energy, sustainable fuels, cleantech manufacturing and continued support of USIBC's US and Indian members toward the positive growth of the bilateral energy partnership," the statement said.

Established in 1975 at the behest of the US and Indian governments, the USIBC represents hundreds of top global companies operating across the United States, India and the Indo-Pacific.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)