New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio on Monday posted a 13 per cent year-on-year rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 5,337 crore in March quarter.

Its revenue from operations for Q4FY24 came in at Rs 25,959 crore, up 11 per cent over the year-ago period.

The net profit was pegged at Rs 5,337 crore for just-ended quarter, up from Rs 4,716 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23, which translated into a 13.16 per cent increase.

According to a BSE filing by the company, for the full FY24, the net profit stood at Rs 20,466 crore, which was 12.4 per cent higher than that of FY23.

The revenue for full fiscal ended March 2024 was Rs 1,00,119 crore, up 10.2 per cent over the preceding fiscal.

