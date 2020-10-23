Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): 10 houses gutted in fire that broke out in Purbani village of Kinnaur district on Friday.

However, no casualty was reported.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur directed the district administration to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation to the affected families.

On the directions of Chief Minister, district administration provided immediate relief of Rs 10,000 to each affected family, Himachal Pradesh CMO said. (ANI)

