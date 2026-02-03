Dubai, February 3: The gold rate in Dubai have stabilized at significantly lower levels on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, following a sharp decline in global markets. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, February 2, in AED, USD and INR below.

The "City of Gold" saw retail rates retreat from their recent peaks as the international spot price for gold faced pressure from a strengthening US Dollar. For shoppers and investors, the current correction represents one of the most substantial price drops seen since the start of the year. Gold Rate Today, February 03, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Rate Today:

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 560.75 152.66 13,851 10 Grams 5,607.50 1,526.60 1,38,450 1 Tola 56,075 15,266 13,85,450 22K 1 Gram 519.25 141.29 12,928 10 Grams 5,192.50 1,412.60 1,29,346 1 Tola 51,925 14,130 12,93,208 18K 1 Gram 426.75 116.09 10,626 10 Grams 4,267.50 1,160.90 1,06,261 1 Tola 42,675 11,609 10,62,608

The market shift follows a turbulent trading session where gold prices fell by over 3% globally. In Dubai, this has translated into a noticeable reduction across all purities, including 24K, 22K, and 18K gold. Retailers in the Deira Gold Souk reported an increase in inquiry volume as buyers moved to take advantage of the sudden dip in prices.

Gold Rate Dubai: Factors Influencing the Market

The primary driver behind the current rates is the hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve, which has signaled that interest rates may remain higher for longer than previously anticipated. As interest rates stay elevated, non-yielding assets like gold become less attractive to institutional investors, leading to the liquidation seen on February 2. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 2.

In Dubai, specifically, the market is also reacting to a surge in supply as some investors choose to book profits after the record highs of late 2025. Despite the global volatility, Dubai remains a preferred destination for gold due to its competitive pricing and transparent tax-free environment for most buyers.

Technical analysts suggest that gold is currently testing a crucial support level. If the prices hold at these levels, a moderate recovery could be seen by the weekend. However, if the U.S. Dollar continues its upward trajectory, further declines toward the AED 280 mark for 24K gold could be possible. For retail consumers in Dubai, the current rates are being viewed as a "healthy correction," particularly for those purchasing jewelry for the upcoming spring wedding season.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2026 10:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).