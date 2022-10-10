Kohima, Oct 10 (PTI) Nagaland on Monday observed World Mental Health Day with a call to do away with the social stigma associated with mental illness so that those afflicted by it come forward for early intervention.

A programme was organised by State Mental Health Institute Kohima (SMHIK), the premier mental hospital in Nagaland, on the theme “Make mental health and well-being for all a global priority”.

Addressing the gathering, senior medical officer of the institute Dr. Viketoulie Pienyu said mental illness causes laziness, restlessness, irritation, and zero productivity.

Stressing the need to overcome the stigma and discrimination against those suffering from mental illness, he said it would help the affected people to open up so that the illness can be treated.

In this context, he sought the support of all, including the government.

Dr. Pienyu expressed satisfaction that the leaders are realising the need for mentally healthy citizens due to which the Central government has listed mental health among the top 10 priorities of the government.

“One must learn to preserve one's mental health as it is very important to have a productive and healthy life,” he said while stressing the need to have 7-8 hours of proper sleep, regular exercise, socialising, and spending time with family.

He also discouraged people from indulging in substance abuse.

SMHIK Medical Superintendent Dr Khriesilie Sachü said that too much depression and anxiety may also cause mental illness.

He requested those facing such challenges to seek counselling and treatment.

