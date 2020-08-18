New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The Indian Army on Tuesday clarified that the reports in certain sections of the media on the postponement of recruitment in the Indian Army to 2021 are not true.

The recruitment process will re-commence earliest based on recommendations of state governments, the Indian Army informed.

The Indian Army now recruits both men and women candidates for its operational roles. Very soon, it is going to induct another 100 women recruits in the Corps of Military Police for the second batch.

A recruitment notification for 2020-21 to this effect has been floated by the Army. (ANI)

