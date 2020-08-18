New Delhi, August 18: The Indian Army on Tuesday refuted media reports about the postponement of recruitment process. The Indian Army said that these media reports are not true. The force clarified that the recruitment process would re-commence at the earliest. It added that the decision would be taken based on recommendations of the state governments. Fact Check: No Formal Inquiry Conducted by Indian Army into Galwan Valley Clash, Government Denies Media Report

The Indian Army said, “Reports in certain sections of the media on the postponement of recruitment in the Indian Army to 2021 are not true. The recruitment process will re-commence earliest based on recommendations of State Governments.” Indian Army Refutes Social Media Posts Claiming Large Gatherings Organised at Certain Military Stations on Independence Day 2020.

The Indian Army now recruits both men and women candidates for its operational roles. Very soon, it is going to induct another 100 women recruits in the Corps of Military Police for the second batch. A recruitment notification for 2020-21 to this effect has been floated by the Army.

Tweet by ANI:

Reports in certain sections of the media on the postponement of recruitment in the Indian Army to 2021 are not true. The recruitment process will re-commence earliest based on recommendations of State Governments: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/uPG4L3Lypq — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

After the outbreak of the Coronavirus, reports have started to surface about the postponement of recruitment drive till 2021. In April this year, the combined entrance examination was postponed due to COVID-19. A notification by Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Southern Command, Pune, said that Combined Entrance Examination was scheduled for the eligible candidates on April 26, 2020

Earlier this month, The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), issued a notification for Combined Defence Services (CDS) –II. The last date of filing the application form is August 25. The CDS-II exam will be conducted on November 8.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2020 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).