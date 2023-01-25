New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): As many as 26 Delhi Police personnel have been awarded police medals on the occasion of Republic Day 2023.

Of them, seven police personnel will receive Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG), two will receive President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, and 17 police personnel will get Police Medals for Meritorious Service.

Lalit Mohan Negi, ACP Inspector Pradeep Kumar, SI Sunder Gautam, SI Shamsher Singh, SI Raghuveer Singh, ASI Manoj Bhati, ASI Shajad Khan, have been conferred Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG).

Prem Nath, Jt.CP, Sunita Sharma, ACP has been awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Satvinder Singh, ACP/FR, Inspr.(FR/RT) Narender Kumar Sharma, Inspr.(LA) Jasvinder Kaur, Mukesh Rathi, ACP, Inspr. (Min.) Kuldeep Singh, Jasvinder Kaur, ACP, Inspr. Shiv Charan Meena, SI (LA/Dvr.) Jai Bhagwan HC (Armourer) Mala Ram SI(FR/Exe.) Vinay Kumar and W/SI(FR/Exe.) Savita are among those who have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

A total of 901 Police personnel have been awarded Police Medals on the occasion of Republic Day, 2023.

The police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been awarded to 140, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) to 93 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) has been awarded to 668.

Among the majority of the 140 Gallantry Awards, 80 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 45 personnel from Jammu & Kashmir region are being awarded for their gallant action, informed Ministry of Home Affairs through a release on wednesday.

Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 48 are from CRPF, 31 are from Maharashtra, 25 are from Jammu and Kashmir Police, 09 are from Jharkhand, 7 are each from Delhi, Chhattisgarh & BSF and the remaining from the other States/UTs and CAPFs.

Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) is awarded on the ground of Conspicuous Gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals. President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) is awarded for special distinguished record in Police Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty. (ANI)

