New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): India's one of the first three women fighter pilots, Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth, became the first woman fighter pilot to be part of the Indian Air Force contingent at the Republic Day parade.

Kanth joined the fighter squadron in November 2017 and flew the first solo on MiG-21 Bison in March 2018. She is currently posted at a fighter base in the western sector.

Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar led the Air Force Band which played the tune 'Sound Barrier Quick March'. The band comprises of three Drum Majors and 72 musicians.

Flight Lieutenant Tanik Sharma led the contingent of the Indian Air Force comprising of 96Airmen and four officers. Air warriors were seen in 12 by 8 formation.

The Indian Air Force tableau with theme "Indian Air Force: Touch the Sky with Glory" showcased scaled-down models of Light Combat Aircraft, Light Combat Helicopter, Su-30 MK-I aircraft and Rohini radar against a sky-blue background. (ANI)

