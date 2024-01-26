New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): A tableau depicting a major phase of Armed Forces personnel's lives, when they gallantly defended the country at all costs, was showcased at the Kartavya Path as part of the 75th Republic Day celebrations.

These capable forces, along with the availability of modern indigenous warfighting platforms, clearly reflect that the security of the country is impenetrable.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Set To Create Equal Record of Former PM Morarji Desai by Presenting Six Budgets in a Row on February 1.

The tableau was themed "Rashtra Nirman: Pehle Bhi, Ab Bhi, Aage bhi our Hamesha".

The central part of the tableau showcased the role of Armed Forces personnel after they retired from active service.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Bengal Police Deny Permission to Rahul Gandhi's 'Nyay Yatra' Event in Siliguri on January 28.

The veterans have made valuable contributions in myriad aspects, and they act as pillars of country's growth in various sectors.

The after part of the tableau displayed the supreme sacrifice by the Armed Forces personnel.

India is celebrating the country's Republic Day with an enthralling showcase of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic 'Kartavya Path' in the national capital.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that was graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.

For the first time ever, an all-women Tri-Service contingent marched down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots will also enthral the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing Nari Shakti (women power).

Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade witnessed the participation of around 13,000 special Guests - an initiative which will provide an opportunity to people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival.

Tableaux of 16 States and nine ministries also took part at the Kartavya Path parade.

The grand performance includeed 30 folk dance styles uniquely prevalent in different states, as well as contemporary classical dance and Bollywood styles. The artists included tribal dancers, folk dancers, and classical dancers.

As per officials, over 8,000 security personnel have been deployed and security has been increased with the help of technology and human intelligence surveillance in Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)