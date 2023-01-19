New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Bhopal, and the University of Queensland have developed a new flexible organic crystal that shows great potential for use in highly sensitive pressure sensors.

According to the team, the device fabricated with this material has high sensitivity to pressure when compared to existing materials, making it a promising component for future development of the technology of pressure sensors.

The findings of the research have been published in the prestigious journal "Small".

"There is a growing interest in the use of organic materials for electronic applications. The flexibility of organic materials makes them ideal for creating flexible electronic devices such as displays and sensors that can be bent or curved, providing a new level of design freedom. Organic crystals in particular have immense potential in the field of electronics due to their few defects and minimal grain boundaries," said Deepak Chopra, Professor at Department of Chemistry, IISER Bhopal.

The researchers have developed a new organic crystal – 4-trifluoromethyl phenyl isothiocyanate (4CFNCS) – that is flexible enough to be bent, twisted, and coiled, he said.

"We thoroughly analyzed 4CFNCS using sophisticated computational and challenging experimental techniques such as synchrotron microfocus X-ray diffraction measurements to understand as to why these are so flexible.

"The in-depth analysis of the crystal structure showed that the way the atoms of this molecule are arranged in solids allows it to bend and stretch without breaking when subjected to mechanical stress. This helps to keep the crystal structure intact even under high pressure and impact. The slippage of molecules in multiple directions enables complex coiling motion in crystals," he said.

The researchers propose to optimize the synthesis and study variations of the basic molecule in the future.

"These materials can be made without harmful chemicals or high-energy conditions, making them better for the environment. Apart from the applications of touch screens, such materials will be of great use in the design of flexible electronic devices, such as those used in healthcare, intelligent systems, wearable devices, and self-powered devices," said Mitradip Bhattacharjee, Assistant Professor, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, IISER Bhopal.

