Damoh, Jul 25 (PTI) Residents of two villages located near a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district have been shifted to safer places after leakage in the water body, officials said on Tuesday.

The action was taken following the information of leakage in the Poudi pond on Monday, tehsildar Monika Baghmare said.

Locals claimed the leakage further increased on Tuesday morning, resulting in water-logging in both Poudi and Jetgarh villages.

The tehsildar said she visited the spot along with the Water Resource Department officials after getting the information on Monday and found water flow from the leakage in the pond was increasing.

Following the instructions from district collector Mayank Agrawal, the residents of villages Poudi and Jetgarh were evacuated, she said.

Agrawal said the villagers were shifted to safer areas.

