Mandya (Karnataka) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Executive Engineer of the Krishna Raja Sagara reservoir in Mandya district of Karnataka on Friday cautioned people living in low-lying areas near the Cauvery river to move to safer places as the water level was rising.

"There is a likelihood of releasing surplus water," said the Executive Engineer in a warning.

Also Read | Air India Express Plane Crash | Deeply Distressed to Hear About The Tragedy at Kozhikode, Says S Jaishankar: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

Earlier, the Central Water Commission had said that the Cauvery river at Napoklu in Kodagu district, Karnataka, was very likely to cross the flood level mark by August 7 evening.

According to reports, due to heavy rains, several areas of Kodagu district in the state are flooded and crops have been damaged.

Also Read | Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode Plane Crash: Pilot Dead, Aircraft Breaks Into Two Pieces; Here's What We Know So Far.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Friday also issued an alert about heavy rains in several parts of the state.

"Widespread moderate to heavy rains associated with strong surface winds and scattered very heavy to extremely heavy rains are likely over Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts," said KSNDMC.

On August 4, the India Meteorological Department had issued a forecast for rainfall till August 8 in Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. Several rivers in the state are overflowing due to constant rains since Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)