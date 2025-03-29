Patna, Mar 29 (PTI) Over 82 per cent of students this year passed the class 10 board tests conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), the results of which were declared on Saturday.

This year, the overall pass percentage saw a slight decline when compared to the pass percentage in 2024.

The overall pass percentage this year is 82.11 per cent, while it was 82.91 per cent in 2024.

While declaring the results here, Anand Kishore, Chairman of the BSEB said, "The overall pass percentage this year is 82.11 per cent. This year, 15.85 lakh students appeared for the matric examination, held between February 17 and 25."

A total of 12,79,294 students have passed the exam. Around 83.65 per cent of boys passed the exam. Of the 8,05,392 girl students, 6,49,674 passed. The female pass percentage is 80.67 per cent, he said.

"Around 123 students have secured the top position in the top 10. Among them, 60 are girls, while 63 are boys. Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari and Ranjan Verma have jointly secured the top rank by scoring 489 marks or 97.8 per cent," Kishore said.

"Nearly 1,55,718 students failed the examination. These students will now have the option to appear for the compartment examination. The registration for the compartment examination will be held from April 4 to 12," the chairman said.

A total of 4,70,845 students have secured the first division and among them, 2,53,754 are boys, while 2,17,091 are girls.

Nearly 4,84,012 students have secured the second division. Among them, 2,29,958 are boys, while 2,54,054 are girls.

Around 1,38,144 boys and 1,69,648 girls have secured third division.

The total number of students securing the third division marks is 3,077,92.Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated all successful students According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister Office (CMO) here, "In his congratulatory message for the students, the CM has wished them a bright future. The CM also appreciated BSEB officials for declaring class 10 results in a very short time."

He also expressed his happiness over the overall performance of female students and said this would instil self-confidence among them.

