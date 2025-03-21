Suryapet (Telangana) [India], March 21 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Telangana, calling it a "commission government" that prioritises personal gains over public welfare, said an official statement.

Addressing a BRS workers' meeting in Suryapet, KTR accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of being more interested in increasing commissions rather than focusing on governance. He highlighted the government's failure to implement its Rs 37,000 crore farm loan waiver promise, questioning where the money has disappeared, the statement added.

Also Read | Data Centre Park in Maharashtra: State Set To Accelerate India's Digital Future With 4 New Data Centre Parks in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

KTR held the Congress government directly responsible for the severe water crisis and the drying up of crops across Telangana.

"This is not a drought caused by nature but by the incompetence of the Congress government," he stated. He pointed out that while KCR's government ensured 36 per cent utilization of Krishna River water, the current administration has failed to even reach 24 per cent. He also criticized the government for not repairing the Medigadda barrage, allowing Godavari water to flow into Andhra Pradesh instead of Telangana.

Also Read | Tripura Shocker: Differently-Abled Woman Gang-Raped by Husband, 6 Others in West Tripura; One Arrested.

Despite having a minister for water resources from Nalgonda, the region continues to suffer from acute water shortages, KTR noted. He also reminded the audience of the tragic SLBC tunnel accident, where, instead of addressing the crisis, a minister was seen enjoying a feast, there

Calling upon party workers to actively participate in the upcoming Warangal Sabha on April 27, KTR emphasized that this year will be a "year of struggle" for BRS. He urged supporters from every village to mobilize and make the Silver Jubilee celebrations a historic event.

"The fight is not just for power; it is for Telangana's future. Congress' misrule must be ended, and BRS must return to power," KTR declared. He also announced a massive membership drive in May, followed by a restructuring of party committees from the booth level to the state level.

KTR concluded by warning the Congress and BJP that BRS is rising like a phoenix. "The Congress government's oppressive rule and false cases against our leaders will not intimidate the pink army. April 27 will mark the first step in BRS' resurgence," he asserted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)