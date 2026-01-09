Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 9 (ANI): Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Friday accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao of repeatedly criticising the ruling party in Telangana despite several welfare schemes already being implemented.

He said that the Congress announced a six-point programme at Thukkuguda, in the presence of party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, promising major welfare initiatives for Telangana's people.

Rao told ANI, "Of the six guarantees, the present government has already implemented four major schemes, including agriculture loan waivers, free bus services for women, waiver of current charges up to 200 units for households, and other farmer welfare measures."

He stated that the remaining two guarantees, Rs 2,500 financial assistance to women and pension schemes, are pending solely due to the heavy financial burden left by the previous BRS government, which had raised loans totalling over Rs 1 lakh crore.

He said, "Despite the financial crisis created by the previous administration, the present government is committed to fulfilling the remaining guarantees. Financial assistance of Rs. 2,500 will be provided to one eligible woman per family, and pension benefits will also be implemented at the earliest."

The Congress leader also criticised the language used by the BRS leader against Telagana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Rahul Gandhi, and other party representatives, stating that such remarks were unacceptable to the people of Telangana, who have given the present government a five-year mandate.

He added that the government is working to make Hyderabad the number one city in the country and to develop it as a dedicated Sports City, a concept inspired by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who led India's hosting of the Asian Games.

According to his statement, the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is giving top priority to sports promotion, employment generation, and urban development, ensuring that every promise made at Thukkuguda is implemented in a phased manner despite temporary delays.

He further noted that the people of Telangana have expressed confidence in the present government by giving it a massive majority in the recent local body elections.

He said, "Instead of making baseless allegations, the opposition should reflect on why they were rejected by the people and recall how farmers were ignored when they were in power, while public money was spent by you (BRS party) in other states like Punjab and Maharashtra on various political campaigns." (ANI)

