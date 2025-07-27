Srinagar, Jul 27 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on Sunday expressed faith that the University of Kashmir would produce students who will contribute to the development of the Union territory and the nation.

Addressing the 'Mega Alumni Meet 2025' of the University of Kashmir here, the CJI also urged the varsity to make use of its rich alumni to benefit the younger generation.

"I appeal to the university and the faculty to make use of the good alumni for young generations. They can benefit from their rich experience and get a good roadmap for the future," he said.

CJI Gavai said he has full faith and full belief that the University of Kashmir will produce many more students who will actually participate and contribute to the development of India as a nation and to the development of Kashmir as a region.

Describing Kashmir as a truly paradise in the world, Gavai said "we have come here in Jannat (heaven)".

"Kashmir is known for its confluence of civilisation... its beauty, handicrafts, pashmina shawls and cuisine. It has deeply enriched India's intellectual and cultural discourse. Kashmir has produced voices that resonate far beyond it its values," the CJI said.

CJI Gavai said the university has produced a variety of talents from various walks of life who have contributed to law and judiciary, to politics, and to medical science.

Earlier, the CJI felicitated the university's alumni, including former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K Ghulam Nabi Azad.

"I was particularly happy to felicitate Ghulam Nabi Azad who has represented my neighbouring district in Vidarbha. Not only that, he has been a very good friend of my father and both of them have worked together in Rajya Sabha and also in Maharashtra politics.

"I was also happy to felicitate (Lok Sabha MP) Mian Altaf. We also felicitated the other alumin for their valuable contribution," he said.

Apart from the CJI, the event was also attended by seven Supreme Court judges, Union Minster Kiren Rijiju, chief justice of the High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, J-K LG Manoj Sinha, and CM Omar Abdullah.

