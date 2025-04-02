New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Introducing the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, in Lok Sabha, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday targeted UPA government's 2013 amendment in the Waqf Act, questioning the powers provided under section 108.

Rijiju noted three changes made by the UPA government, "In 2013, right before Lok Sabha elections in 2014, there were some steps taken which will raise questions in your mind. In 2013, the act was changed to allow Sikhs, Hindus, Parsis and others to create Waqf. Everyone knows Waqf is for Muslims to create Waqf in the name of Allah."

Also Read | Hiring in India: Government e-Marketplace, GeM Facilitates Hiring of Over 1 Million Manpower Resources in FY 2024-25, Says Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Rijiju added that the UPA government made Waqf board-specific, limiting it to a single community and provided an overriding effect with section 108.

"This change was made by Congress in 2013. Congress made the boards specifics, only Shias in Shia boards...A section 108 was added that Waqf will have an overriding effect over every other law. How can this section be acceptable?" Rijjiju said.

Also Read | UPI Transactions Grow 42% YoY in 2nd Half of 2024 With 93.23 Billion Transactions, Mobile Payment Reach 88.5 Billion: Report.

Rijiju alleged that under these changes, the UPA government denotified 123 properties and handed them to the Delhi Waqf board, including the CGO Complex and the Parliament building.

"A case ongoing since 1970 in Delhi involved several properties, including the CGO Complex and the Parliament building. The Delhi Waqf Board had claimed these as Waqf properties. The case was in court, but at that time, the UPA government denotified 123 properties and handed them over to the Waqf Board. If we had not introduced this amendment today, even the Parliament building we are sitting in could have been claimed as Waqf property. If PM Modi Govt did not come into power, several properties would have been de-notified,"Rijiju said.

Rijiju further clarified that, "Waqf Bill is not interfering in any religious system, any religious institution, or any religious practice in any way."

He also clarified the provisions have nothing to do with the management of any mosque, temple, or religious site."It is simply a matter of property management. However, Waqf properties are managed by the Waqf Board and the Mutawalli. If someone fails to understand this basic distinction or deliberately chooses not to, then I have no solution for that," Rijiju added.

Along with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Rijiju also moved the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.

Ahead of the tabling of the bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah countered opposition over their criticism of JPC and said "We have a democratic committee, which brainstorms. 'Congress ke zamane mein committee hoti thi jo thappa lagati thi'."

"Our committee discusses, deliberates on the basis of discussions and makes changes. If the changes are not to be accepted, then what is the point of the committee?" he added.

The bill was earlier presented in the Lok Sabha on August of last year and a Joint Parliamentary Committee, headed by BJP member Jagdambika Pal, examined it.

The bill seeks to amend Act of 1995. The Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process, and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)