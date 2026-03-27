Mumbai, March 27: A shocking security breach unfolded at Daytona Beach International Airport when a man accused of drunk driving rammed his Mustang car through a locked gate and attempted to board multiple aircraft before being detained.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 4:23 p.m. when a blue Ford Mustang crashed into the airport premises. The suspect, identified as 58-year-old Bryan J. Parker of Holly Hill, allegedly drove toward the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University section, entering a taxiway and nearly striking a moving plane. US: Teenage Girl Miraculously Survives After Being Hit by Car and Slammed Into Wall in Bishopville, Viral Video Surfaces.

Florida Man Crashes Into Airport, Attempts To Board Planes

CASE UPDATE: The driver who crashed through a locked gate at Daytona Beach International Airport this afternoon is Bryan J. Parker, 58 (DOB 3/18/1968), Holly Hill. Around 4:25 p.m. today, a deputy was notified that a blue Ford Mustang had just crashed through a gate. On arrival… pic.twitter.com/V6pXqetsXg — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) March 26, 2026

A man was arrested after police say he crashed his Mustang onto a runway and got out of the vehicle to chase planes at Daytona Beach International Airport. pic.twitter.com/dsyFDstMEO — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) March 27, 2026

Bodycam footage captured the bizarre aftermath. “What’s the deal, man?” a deputy asked. “I don’t remember,” Parker replied while handcuffed. He later admitted, “I crashed my car,” adding that he had consumed alcohol and drugs after attending an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. US: Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Killing Uber Driver Christina Spicuzza Who Was Found Dead in Pittsburgh After Being Held at Gunpoint by the Passenger During Ride.

Authorities said Parker exited his vehicle and tried to enter an occupied aircraft but failed. He then moved toward other planes, briefly getting inside two unoccupied aircraft. “As Parker ran to other aircraft in the area, an airport operations technician chased him down… however, Parker jumped off… and ran toward another plane before he was once again apprehended,” officials said.

Despite the alarming breach, airport authorities confirmed operations were not disrupted, noting the vehicle entered a secondary runway rather than the main one.

Parker now faces multiple serious charges, including attempted aircraft piracy, burglary, felony trespass, indecent exposure, criminal mischief, DUI with damage, and refusal to submit to testing.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about airport perimeter security and how such a breach could occur so easily.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 08:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).