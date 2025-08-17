Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 17 (ANI): The Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, has announced the admission procedure for the July 2026 term. Completed applications must reach the Directorate of Defence Services Welfare, Punjab, Chandigarh, on or before October 15, 2025, according to a press release issued by the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab.

An official spokesperson of the Directorate of Defence Services Welfare, Punjab, informed that the written entrance examination for admission to the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, for the July 2026 Term will be conducted on December 7, 2025, at Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan, Sector-15, Chandigarh.

Also Read | 'Vote Theft' Remark Row: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Hits Back at LoP Rahul Gandhi's Charge, Says 'Baseless Allegations Can't Override Law' (Watch Video).

The spokesperson further added that the prospectus-cum-application form can be obtained either by online payment through the official website www.rimc.gov.in, or by sending a written request with a Demand Draft in favour of "The Commandant, RIMC Fund."

Completed applications must be sent to the Directorate of Defence Services Welfare, Punjab, Sainik Bhawan, Sector 21-D, Chandigarh, and should reach by October 15, 2025. Applications received after the due date will not be entertained.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Bhima Mandavi, With INR 8 Lakh Bounty on Head, Among 4 Hardcore Maoists Surrender in Gariaband District.

He further mentioned that for detailed information and application guidelines, candidates may visit the official websites www.rimc.gov.in and www.dsw.punjab.gov.in.

RIMC, often referred to as the "Nursery of Leadership", is an Inter-Services institute and a Category 'A' establishment under the Ministry of Defence, alongside institutions such as the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla; Officers' Training Academy, Chennai; and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

The College offers public school education to students specially selected through an all-India competitive examination. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)