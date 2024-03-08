Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Friday that uplift of women in every field is the top priority of the state government..

He said women have an important role in the lives of all of us and the state government is committed to their holistic development.

Sharma was virtually addressing the state level function organised at Rajasthan International Centre on International Women's Day.

He said women have an important contribution in the lives of all of us. Women are waving the flag of success in every field. It is the responsibility of all of us to maintain their respect and dignity, he said.

The state government is committed to the holistic development of women and the double engine government of the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave no stone unturned in women empowerment, Sharma said.

On this occasion, the chief minister virtually inaugurated the schemes of various departments and flagged off various vehicles. He welcomed the decision of the central government to give a discount of Rs 100 in the prices of domestic gas cylinders on the occasion of International Women's Day.

According to the official statement, the chief minister said uplift of women in every field is the top priority of the state government. Keeping this in mind, as soon as the government was formed, it increased the amount given to pregnant and lactating women under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandan Yojana to Rs 6,500.

A voucher scheme has been started to provide them free sonography facility at private diagnostic centres. Besides, the honorarium of Anganwadi workers and assistants has also been increased by 10 per cent.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said for women empowerment, everyone should start the change from their homes. Only then change in the society will be possible, she added.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said active contribution of women power is necessary in making a developed India and various schemes are being run in the country and state for women empowerment.

