Jaipur, Apr 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday directed officials to ensure that people comply with the restrictions imposed across the state to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Chairing a review meeting on Monday night through video conference, Gehlot said that the restrictions were imposed with the aim to break the chain of infections.

He said that the government was compelled to take the strict step for controlling the rapidly spreading infection.

The Rajasthan government has ordered the closure of offices and markets from Monday to May 3.

Called the “Jan Anushasan Pakhwada'' (public discipline fortnight), only shops and offices providing essential services will open during the 15-day period.

The chief minister reviewed the availability of oxygen, medicines, ventilators, ICU and oxygen beds in hospitals and issued necessary directions.

He said that wearing face mask is very important to stay safe from the infection.

Gehlot asked police officials to make sure that there is no one in public place without masks.

Health Minster Raghu Sharma said that nearly 12,000 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan on Monday which shows the seriousness of the situation.

