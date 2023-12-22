Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Friday that women's safety is the priority of the government. He also instructed police officers to take action in cases of organised crime and paper leaks.

Sharma held a high-level meeting of police officers at the Chief Minister's Office.

In the meeting, the chief minister said that cases of harassment of women have come to light on a large scale in Rajasthan in the last few years.

The government's priority is to bring back the honour and glory of the state by protecting women. He said the department should take all necessary steps for this.

The chief minister said the special investigation team (SIT) formed to investigate government recruitment paper leaks will take effective action and give justice to the youth.

Sharma directed police officers to take action by conducting special operations against gangs committing organised crimes. He said organised crimes should be eliminated from the state.

He said that various types of crimes have increased in the last few years.

This has had an adverse impact on the image of the state. People's confidence in the police will have to be strengthened again. He said that the state government will provide every kind of cooperation to police officers.

Sharma held detailed discussions with the home department and senior police officers on various issues related to crime control and law and order of the state.

Chief Secretary Usha Sharma said that women's safety is the main priority of the state government. For this, work will be done with proper coordination at every level. Director General of Police Umesh Mishra said that the police is committed to providing security to the common people by preventing all types of crimes. --

