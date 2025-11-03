Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], November 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday slammed the "unholy alliance" between the RJD and Congress, accusing them of having shattered Bihar's identity during their tenure in power.

"The question of which official would carry the then-Chief Minister's spittoon had become Bihar's identity. The DGP was called 'Munshi' and the Chief Secretary 'Babu'. The unholy alliance between the RJD and Congress shattered Bihar's identity," Adityanath said in an election rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

"When someone advocating for Bihar's development would suggest building a road, people would say, 'Don't build a road, otherwise the police might get the means to arrive here to stop your misdeeds.' These hereditary looters gave birth to the hereditary mafia, and these people want to repeat the same thing now," he added.

Earlier in the day, during a public meeting at Keoti, Bihar, Adityanath took a sharp jibe at the Mahagathbandhan alliance, saying that they have called in "three monkeys" to campaign for the alliance.

Taking a hit at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP leader said just like the three monkeys "speak no evil, hear no evil, see no evil", these leaders too are blind, deaf, and mute to the truth of the development which has taken place in Bihar.

"Just as Gandhiji had three monkeys, today the INDIA alliance brought in three monkeys in the name of Pappu, Tappu and Appu (Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Akhilesh Yadav). Pappu cannot speak the truth or say anything good. Tappu cannot see any truth, and Appu cannot hear the truth," Yogi Adityanath said during a public meeting at Keoti, Bihar.

Alleging the Mahagathbandhan to be colluding with the mafia in the state, Adityanath added, "These people cannot see the development done by the NDA people. These three people hug and mingle with the family mafias, and disrupt the security of the state."

The Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

