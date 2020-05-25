India News | RJD Leader Attacked at His Residence in Bihar's Gopalganj; Parents, Brother Killed

Gopalganj (Bihar) [India], May 25 (ANI): RJD leader JP Chaudhary was grievously injured and his parents and brother were killed after a group of five assailants opened indiscriminate fire on them at their residence in Rupanchak village of Gopalganj district here on Sunday night.

According to police, a case has been registered and the brother of a JDU MLA and one other person has been arrested in the matter.

Police said that RJD leader JP Chaudhary was sitting outside his residence with his family at around 6 pm on Sunday when around five assailants who arrived on two motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire on them.

While, the RJD leader's father Mahesh Chaudhary and mother Sankhania Devi died on the spot, his brother Shantanu Chaudhary succumbed to his injuries at a hospital during treatment, police said. The condition of JP Chaudhary is critical.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

