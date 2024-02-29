Patna (Bihar) [India], February 28 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Bhai Virendra on Wednesday extended an invitation to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to return to the Mahagathbandhan ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Virendra extended the invitation to Kumar as soon as his car entered the Vidhan Sabha premises.

In a veiled message to the chief minister, Virendra stated, "Chief Minister-ji, set aside such companies and join our rally on March 3. We eagerly await your presence at Gandhi Maidan."

Responding to the invitation, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, who responded by saying, "They only have old relations with our chief minister-ji."

Nitish Kumar took the oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the ninth time at Raj Bhavan on January 28 after snapping ties with Mahagathbandhan. Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha took the oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Nitish Kumar cited the state of affairs as being "not right" under the Mahagathbandhan alliance as his reason for quitting. He said that he had been receiving suggestions from everywhere, including his party workers, and he listened to all of them and took the decision.

He said that his alliance with NDA will remain forever adding that now there is no question of going anywhere else.

"I was with them (NDA) earlier too. We went on different paths, but now we are together and will remain so," Nitish Kumar told reporters.

When asked about RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's statement that "JDU will be finished in 2024", Bihar CM said that our party will work for the development and progress of the state.

"We work for the development and progress of Bihar. We will keep doing the same, nothing else. Tejashwi was not doing anything. Now I came back to where I was (NDA) and now there is no question of going anywhere else," he added. (ANI)

