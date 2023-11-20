New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) A weekly OPD established by Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to treat people with pollution-related illnesses saw only three patients in the last two weeks of being set up.

Doctors blame lack of awareness as the reason for low footfall at the ‘pollution OPD'.

The OPD, which was opened on November 6, has only seen three patients -- a 21-year-old woman and two men aged 20 and 40 years -- till now, according to officials.

Despite the low footfall, Dr Amit Suri, Head of the department, Respiratory Medicine at RML Hospital, said they will keep running the OPD till Delhi's air quality improves.

People who visited the OPD reported issues like breathlessness, sore throat and persistent cough.

The OPD, conducted every Monday from 2 pm to 4 pm, is aimed at addressing the surge in respiratory issues experienced by individuals across all age groups, Dr Suri said.

“But there is a lack of awareness among the public about the pollution OPD being run by RML Hospital. On November 6 and 13, nobody came. Today only three patients visited,” he said.

'We are actively providing advisory sessions during the OPD, offering crucial insights into preventing and managing respiratory illnesses caused by pollution,' Dr Amit Jindal, from the same department, said.

Breathing difficulties have become a common complaint among the populace, underscoring the urgent need for interventions to mitigate the impact of toxic air, he said.

On Monday, Delhi's air quality and its suburbs deteriorated again after a marginal improvement a day ago with forecasts suggesting that a major relief is unlikely in the coming days.

