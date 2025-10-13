New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Monday heard the submissions on behalf of Robert Vadra and other proposed accused persons on the point of Cognisance of the ED's Prosecution Complaint.

This case is linked to the land deal in Shikohpur village, Gurugram, Haryana.

Special Judge Sushant Changotra heard the submissions on Monday on behalf of Robert Vadra and seven other proposed accused persons.

The court has listed the matter for arguements on behalf of three other proposed accused persons on November 4.

During the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a status report in a sealed cover. The same was resealed after perusal by the court.

Senior advocate Devdatt Kamat, alongwith Prateek K Chaddha and other advocates, appeared for Robert Vadra and other proposed accused persons.

Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain, Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta, alongwith Mohd. Faizan and Pranjal Tripathi appeared for ED.

It was submitted that there is no case of money laundering made out against the proposed accused persons, as there is no predicate offence. In this sense, there is no predicate offence; therefore, there is no money laundering. In this situation, the court can't take cognisance of the ED's Prosecution complaint.

The Rouse Avenue court issued a notice to Robert Vadra and other proposed accused in the money laundering complaint on August 2.

The notice was issued to hear the proposed accused persons at the pre-cognisance stage.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering charge sheet.

On July 24, the ED had said that it was a clear and classic case of money laundering. The Proceeds of crime were used to acquire immovable properties, the ED told during preliminary submissions on its prosecution complaint.

The ED had also said that the evidence conclusively established that the offence of money laundering, where proceeds of Crime (PoC) are generated, layered and enjoyed.

The ED had said that they have shown the flow of funds, the property, and the statement of witnesses. "It is a clear and classic case of money laundering," the ED added. There is a generation of proceeds of crime.

It was submitted by the ED that during the investigation, the source of the proceeds of crime, false statements in a land deal were found, the ED said.

It was submitted that Skylight Hospitality purchased land measuring 3 acres worth of crores.

There were false declarations in the sale deed that Rs. 7.5 crore has been paid when no money was paid. It was paid later in order to avoid stamp duty. This is corroborated by key witnesses, as submitted by the ED's special counsel.

Zoheb Hossain had argued that the first layer of proceeds of crime was generated through Skylight Hospitality, whose 99 per cent shares are held by Vadra.

Hossain had submitted that Rs 7.50 crore is shown as the price of approximately 3 acres of land purchased by Skylight through a cheque, which was never encashed.

This land was later sold to DLF for a higher amount. This part is still being scrutinised, the ED said.

The Application for licence was processed in haste without following the procedure, licences were processed in haste, witnesses stated in the statement. Hossain referred to the statement of the Prosecution witness concerning the process.

Special counsel had also referred to the Statment of Satyanand Yajee, Director of Omkareshwar properties. He knowingly assisted in generating the proceeds of crime. Yajee knowingly assisted the company of Vadra in acquiring the proceeds of crime.

The ED stated that the enjoyment of the proceeds of crime continued until July 2025, at the time of provisional attachment. Money Laundering continues till today at the time of arguments. It is a continuing activity as long as the person enjoys the PoC

The use of PoC continued through the seven properties, which were purchased using proceeds of crime. Enjoyment of PoC continued till the properties were attached, the ED said.

Hossain had further submitted that section 70 was invoked as all the companies where PoC has gone are either 98% or 99% owned by Vadra.

Therefore, he is vicariously liable also apart from his individual role, the ED said.

He was the majority shareholder upto 99 per cent, beneficial owner and actual owner, director of companies, the ED said.

The complaint, filed on July 17, 2025, names 11 individuals and entities as accused, including Vadra, his company M/s Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Satyanand Yajee, and Kewal Singh Virk.

The case stems from an FIR registered by Gurugram Police, alleging that Vadra, through his company Sky Light Hospitality, fraudulently purchased 3.53 acres of land in Village Shikohpur, Sector 83, Gurugram, from Onkareshwar Properties Pvt. Ltd. on February 12, 2008.

The complaint alleged the use of false declarations in the acquisition and claims that a commercial license was secured for the land using Vadra's personal influence.

As part of the ongoing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED issued a Provisional Attachment Order on July 16, 2025, attaching 43 immovable properties worth approximately Rs 37.64 crore. These properties are reportedly linked to Vadra and his associated entities, including Sky Light Hospitality. (ANI)

